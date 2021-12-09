CHAMBERS, ARTIE

CHAMBERS, Sr., Artie



Age 79, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Visitation will be held from 1:30pm - 2:00 pm. Online condolences may be sent



to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

