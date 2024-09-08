Chamberlin, Melvin Louis "Mel"



Melvin Louis "Mel" Chamberlin, age 85, of Xenia, Ohio passed away August 29, 2024. Mel and his identical twin brother, Marvin were born in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 19, 1939 to the late Granville and Louella Chamberlin. Mel was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Pamela Powell; sisters, Marie of Columbus, Ohio and Anna of Alaska and his twin brother, Marvin Chamberlin of Midland, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Brenda Chamberlin; sons, Doug Chamberlin and Lane (Cheryl) Coffee; sister, Shirley Ledford; grandchildren, Aaron (Laura) Chamberlin, Joshua Chamberlin, Elisha Chamberlin, Erica (Andrew) Meade, Emily Coffee, Brandon (Tonya) Coffee and Emily Chamberlin; as well as his great-grandchildren, Ashton Coffee and Ryleigh Chamberlin. Mel retired from Defense Electronics Supply Center (DESC) after 33 years. He was an Air Force Reserve veteran, serving for 6 years. Mel was a born again Christian who was devoted to his Lord. He was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Xenia and a former longtime member of his beloved Victory Baptist Church in Beaver, West Virginia. In his free time, he enjoyed playing euchre, watching sports, especially football (Specifically the Cincinnati Bengals) and golf. Mel loved helping his twin brother plant and harvest the family farm on Chamberlin Road in Midland, Ohio until 2017. In high school, he was a star basketball player and an excellent baseball pitcher in Clinton County at Jefferson School. In his adult years, he was an active athlete, running half marathons and playing tennis. Mel and Brenda enjoyed years of camping in numerous states. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Mel loved spending time with family, especially beating them at euchre. Visitation will be held from 11:30am-12:00pm on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at Lighthouse Baptist Church (2040 W Second St, Xenia), with a memorial service following at 12:00 noon.



