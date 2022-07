CHAMBERLIN



(Cunningham), Jean



Jean, a loving and beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend, 92, died in San Diego May 30, 2022. Jean was the Community Relations Coordinator for the Community Blood Center, 1974–1980. She was also Head of Public Relations, Lane Public Library 1980–1997 and wrote the Library Beat columns for the Hamilton Journal-News and Fairfield Echo.