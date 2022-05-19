CHAMBERLIN,



Dorothy Delores



Of Huber Heights was released from the pains of this life, and welcomed into the Lord's



presence on 12 May 2022. Dorothy was surrounded by her family and passed away peacefully at the age of 75. While we are mourning the loss of our Mom/Grandma,



others are rejoicing to greet her behind the veil of heaven. Our mother, Dorothy, was one of the strongest, most righteous, loving, generous, and kindest women to ever walk this earth and our family was blessed to have her leading and guiding us with her righteous example. In 1980, Dorothy



married the late Donald A. Chamberlin and combined two families to make one big happy family of 9 children. Dorothy was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who gave her absolute all to her family. We will never be able to fill the space left behind by her. Dorothy was preceded in death by her mother Dorothy D. Church, father William Porter Petty, sister Shelia Petty,



husband Donald A. Chamberlin, and her son Ryan Scott



Burrows. She is survived by her remaining 8 sons: Robert Bruce Burrows, Richard Karl Burrows (Ellen), Jerry Wayne Chamberlin (Mary), Randy Steven Burrows, Dennis Allen Chamberlin, Reese Allen Burrows (Cobi) and David Leon Chamberlin (Sonya); her daughter Kristine Lyn Lurz (David) and daughter-in-law Dawn Burrows; and additionally, 31 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. This family, and her role as mother and grandmother, was the most important thing to Mom. This is where she drew her strength and left her legacy. Being with her family was what Dorothy enjoyed most of all. Her life had many obstacles, and she struggled through health challenges, the loss of Donald, the love of her life at age 47, and recently the loss of one of her sons, Ryan. Yet through it all, her love and caring for her family remained her focus, and in so many, many ways, she was able to show that love to us. This perseverance through adversity is a



powerful lesson for us, and I believe it is her legacy. What a wonderful lesson she gave us. Family is everything. Faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, and focus on eternal blessings and an eternal family is our biggest priority. Dorothy also instilled in us many foundational priorities: Keep that which is most



important in focus, love and care for your family, let them know in all the ways you can show them that you love them, and don't let adversities or setbacks or any of the distractions of the world keep you from this most important aspect of life and the value of eternity in the Lord's presence. Mothers bring us into the world and it's hard to imagine a life without them. They are with you when you take your first breath. They teach you and help you navigate your life. And what a blessing to be with her when she took her last breath. Saying goodbye to your mother is heartbreaking, but knowing that she is no longer in pain, perfected in every way, and with loved ones, makes the sorrow easier. For death is not an end but a new beginning, her birthday in eternity. Services will be held on Saturday, May 21st at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Huber Heights at 5750 Shull Rd, Huber Heights, OH 45424. The viewing will be from 10-11am and the services will be in the chapel, beginning at 11am. The burial will be held, immediately after, at Dayton Memorial



Cemetery. To send the family a special message, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com