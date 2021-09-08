springfield-news-sun logo
CHAMBERLAIN, George

1 hour ago

CHAMBERLAIN, George Wayne

Age 93, of Centerville, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 10 at 2 PM at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 81 N MAIN ST, CENTERVILLE. The service will be for both George and his

beloved wife, Connie who passed away on March 24, 2020. Family will greet friends prior to the service 1-2 PM at the

funeral home. For complete remembrances and to share your fond memories and condolences with the family please visit


www.routsong.com


Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

81 North Main St

Centerville, OH

45459

https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

