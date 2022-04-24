CHAFIN, Mary Helen



Age 61, of Tipp City, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Mary was born on April 1, 1961, in Fort Thomas, Kentucky, to Charles E. and Gayle Helen



(Neises) Parnell. She is preceded in death by her father and grandson Miles. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Gary, her mother Gayle of Woodlawn, KY,



children; Christopher (Amanda) Stegner of Tipp City, OH, Jason Chafin of Kettering, OH, Ryan (Candice) Chafin of Xenia, OH, Erinn (Jamie) Ritchie of Fort Thomas, KY, siblings Charles "Chuck" (Janet) Parnell of



Alexandria, KY, Jerri (Tim) Lenz, Cold Spring, KY, and 11 grandchildren; Elijah, Dylan, Isabella, Taylor, Braylen, Jocelyn, Lillian, Maysen, Keegan, Charlie and Finley.



The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Mary Helen. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Church, work, kids, baseball… Mary Helen built lifelong friendships in every aspect of her life. The only thing she might have loved more than her family and friends are her furry children. Mary Helen was an avid animal lover; whose heart was too big to ever turn away a stray. The people (and pets) that came in contact with Mary Helen are truly lucky to have been blessed by her presence. The only regret Mary Helen would leave this Earth with is not having more time on the beach with her partners in life, Gary and Marcus, living out life at Casa Chiweenie.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 9:00-11:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 753 S. Hyatt St., Tipp City, OH 45371 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery, Evanston Road, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Mary Helen to The Humane Society of the



United States, 1661 Nicholas Rd., Dayton, OH 45417. Arrangements have been entrusted to FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be expressed at



