CHACHULA, Bernard

CHACHULA, COL



(USAF, Ret) Bernard M.



COL (USAF, Ret) Bernard M. Chachula, 72, died unexpectedly on April 26, 2021, from medical complications. Born to



Anthony and Mary Chachula in Newark, NJ, Bernie graduated from Christian Brothers Academy (1966), Stevens Institute of Technology (BS, 1970), University of Georgia Business School (MBA, 1975), Villanova University Law School (JD, 1978), and George Washington University Law School (LLM, 1986). Bernie proudly served as a U.S. Air Force officer for 32 years, initially as a Mechanical Engineer and then as a Judge Advocate (JAG), retiring in 2002 as Director of Contract Law for AFMC at Wright-Patterson AFB. In



retirement, he gave freely of his time and was dedicated in his support for a number of local military, legal, and parish



community initiatives, while continuing to work as a legal consultant. Bernie's greatest pride was his family. He is



survived by his wife of 45 years, Diane; children, Karen, Jon, and Laura; son-in-law, Alex; and granddaughter. A visitation will be held Monday, May 3rd, from 5-7pm at the Newcomer



funeral home in Beavercreek, and a funeral liturgy will be held at Emmanuel Catholic Church in Dayton on Tuesday, May 4th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the National Park Foundation. Bernie will be greatly missed by his many treasured friends and family.

