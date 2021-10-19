CHABLE, William

CHABLE, Jr.,



William Scott



On September 2, 2021, William Scott Chable Jr., loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 64 with his wife and children by his side.



Scott was born on March 10, 1957, to William Scott Chable Sr. and Ann Arthur Wynn. He graduated from Taft High School in Hamilton, OH, class of '75. Scott went on to work for Macro, Pace, and Sam's Club, where he was a Store Manager over 15 years until he retired. Scott was well-respected and loved by all of his associates and has remained in contact with many of them through the years.



Scott was married to his wife Teresa for 41 years and they raised two children, William "Scotty" Scott Chable III (Emily) and Faith; he has two grandsons, Easton and Owen.



Scott was known for his positive attitude and his love for his family; he also had a passion for playing drums, painting, and fishing. In the last few years Scott loved growing plants and helping his daughter with her special rescue birds.



He is survived by his mother, father (Judith), his wife and children and sisters and brother, Jennifer Wynn Conrad



(Kevin), Linda Chable Depew, Cynthia Chable Schroeder (John), Lori Unnikrishna (Unni), David Chable (Rose), and



Allison Wynn Whalen (Jon), as well as many nieces and



nephews and extended family.



He was preceded in death by his step-father Louis E. Wynn, step-brother Christopher Wynn and brother-in-law Douglas W. Depew.



A Celebration of LOVE will be held on November 14, 2021, at the Whalen residence on 10 Arbor Ct., Hamilton, OH 45013. This will begin at 3 pm with a remembrance ceremony at 5:30pm.

