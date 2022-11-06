Cecrle, Brookie

CECRLE (Newsom), Brookie Inez



Age 98, of Union, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. She was the former co-owner of Englewood Trucking. Brookie enjoyed spending time with her family and she loved to garden. She is survived by her children: Beverly (Rick) Baker, Marcia (Mike) Johnson, Anthony (Rhonda) Cecrle, 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren, lifetime friend: Kent Venter, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and beloved dog: Tinker. She was preceded in death by her husband: Frank Cecrle, daughter: Marylyn Jo Cecrle, parents: Oliver and Minta (Moore) Newsom and 9 brothers and sisters. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Inurnment will be held privately at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Day City Hospice. Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com