springfield-news-sun logo
X

Cecrle, Brookie

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CECRLE (Newsom), Brookie Inez

Age 98, of Union, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. She was the former co-owner of Englewood Trucking. Brookie enjoyed spending time with her family and she loved to garden. She is survived by her children: Beverly (Rick) Baker, Marcia (Mike) Johnson, Anthony (Rhonda) Cecrle, 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren, lifetime friend: Kent Venter, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and beloved dog: Tinker. She was preceded in death by her husband: Frank Cecrle, daughter: Marylyn Jo Cecrle, parents: Oliver and Minta (Moore) Newsom and 9 brothers and sisters. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Inurnment will be held privately at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Day City Hospice. Online condolences may be made to the family at


www.KindredFuneralHome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
TINNERMAN, David
2
GREEN, Eugene
3
ALDEN, Jonathan
4
ATWATER, Edward
5
ROBINSON, Roger
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top