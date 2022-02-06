CECERE, Betty Jo



93, passed away on February 1st, 2022. Her cheerful attitude and bright smile will be missed by everyone that knew and loved her.



Betty is survived by her two sons Michael and Greg Cecere, daughter-in-law Gayle Cecere, four grandchildren Mitch, Christina, Eric, and Angela, grand-daughter-in-law Janice Flores, two great-grandchildren, and best friend/"partner in crime" Kathy Hurst. She was preceded in death by her parents Edward "Ding" and Maxine Clendening, husband Michael A. Cecere, sister-in-law Valene Cecere and daughter-in-law



Pamela Cecere.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, February 8th, 2022, at 1:30PM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 8th, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

