CAVINS, Danny D.



62, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his family. He was born October 1, 1959, in Springfield, Ohio. The son of the late Gillis Cavins and his mother, whom he is survived by, Pauline Cavins. Danny



attended Northeastern High School and was employed by



Cavins Excavating for 45 years. He was employed by his father for 33 years before becoming part owner with his brother, Randy Cavins, 12 years ago. Danny loved his work, especially getting to do it next to his dad, brother and son, Skyler



Cavins. Aside from working, he loved his family, his dog,



NASCAR, football, and telling jokes. Along with his mom; Danny is survived by his wife, Cynthia (Cindy) Cavins; his three children, son Cole (Ashley) Cavins, daughter Breanne "Breezy" (Jake) Myers, son Skyler Cavins; three grand babies, Landon, Paisley and Baylor Myers; sister Frances Hoffman, brother



Randy Cavins; mother-in-law Janice Wyrick; sister-in-law



Jennifer (Tim) Hidy. Lifelong friend, Joe Mosier and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by special grandparents, Lonnie and Maudie Cavins; dad Gillis Cavins; brother and sisters-in-law, Michael and Denise Wyrick and Kim Wyrick. Danny was loved by all and will be greatly missed.



Visitation will be held Thursday, October 14th in the Ferncliff Funeral Home Chapel, 501 W. McCreight Avenue, Springfield, Ohio from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A private service for



family will follow with Reverend Clayton Brooks officiating. Condolences for the family may be left at



