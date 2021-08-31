CAUDILL, Paul V.



Paul V. Caudill, age 90, of Hamilton, passed away on August 28, 2021, at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born on March 19, 1931, in Hamilton, OH, to



Vincent and Louise (Campbell) Caudill. Paul was a Barber in Hamilton for more than 40 years and he was a member of the Washington Masonic Lodge for more than 50 years. On June 20, 1953, he married Myrna Massie and together they had three children.



Paul is survived by his children, Kim (Lou) Martin, Dan (Kevin) Caudill, Amy (Joe) Statzer; eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; his sister, Margaret Cahalane. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Myrna Caudill; his brothers, Richard and Thomas Caudill; and his parents.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 12:00 PM until time of funeral service at 2:00 PM at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011.


