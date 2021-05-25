CAUDILL, Onita
Age 91, of Dayton, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at her residence, just 6 days
before her 92nd birthday. Onita retired from Gem City Ice Cream after 17 years of service, was a member of Cedar Grove Old Regular Baptist Church. She enjoyed her flowers, traveling, UK basketball and her grandchildren. Onita was
preceded in death by her
beloved husband, Fred and her daughter, Sandra. She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Brown; son and daughter-in-law, Freddie and Theresa Caudill; 4 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren; other relatives, friends and neighbors. Funeral service 1:00 PM, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Ray Williamson officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on
Wednesday from 11 AM until service time.
CAUDILL, Onita
CAUDILL, Onita