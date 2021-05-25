CAUDILL, Onita



Age 91, of Dayton, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at her residence, just 6 days



before her 92nd birthday. Onita retired from Gem City Ice Cream after 17 years of service, was a member of Cedar Grove Old Regular Baptist Church. She enjoyed her flowers, traveling, UK basketball and her grandchildren. Onita was



preceded in death by her



beloved husband, Fred and her daughter, Sandra. She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Brown; son and daughter-in-law, Freddie and Theresa Caudill; 4 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren; other relatives, friends and neighbors. Funeral service 1:00 PM, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Ray Williamson officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on



Wednesday from 11 AM until service time.

