CAUDILL, James Russell



JAMES RUSSELL CAUDILL, age 78, of Frankfort, Kentucky and formerly of Springfield, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2024 at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center. He was born in Paintsville, Kentucky on January 26, 1946, the son of Darley and Mollie (Taylor) Caudill. James lived in Springfield for many years and retired from Navistar following more than 30 years of service. He later was the proud owner-operator of Caudill's Lawn Equipment. James is survived by his wife of 18 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Caudill; daughter, Leigh Ann Brown; step-son, Rusty (Glenda) Davis; sister, Brenda (Ben Perry) Crosman; brother, Lee Edward (Rudy) Caudill, along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his brothers, Jerry Cecil Caudill, Billy Ray Caudill, Dan Alvin Caudill and Glen Richard Caudill as well as a step-son, Rocky Davis. Family and friends are invited to gather on Monday, February 5, 2024 from 3-4pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of James' life will begin at 4:00pm, Pastor Del Wallace officiating. A live-stream of the service will be available via the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home Facebook Page beginning at 4:00pm. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00pm in the Newman Cemetery in Hillsboro, Kentucky. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





