CATLIN, Crystal A.

Age 59, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Grandview Hospital. She was born and raised in Dayton, OH and a graduate of Jefferson Township H.S., Class of 1980. She was preceded in death by her parents Margo Catlin-McNeil and Charles Jr. and her beloved grandmother Lula Mae Dudley (mama) who raised her as her own. Crystal's survivors include her only child Ebonye, her son in-law Kenneth Tucker; 2 grandchildren Deja and Chase

Tucker, 4 sisters, 1 brother, 3 nephews, 4 nieces and a host of other beloved relatives and friends. Memorial Celebration 11am Saturday, December 4, 2021, at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. with Pastor Samuel Winston,

officiating.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

