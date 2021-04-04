CATANZARO, JoAnn

CATANZARO (Lefeld), JoAnn



Age 80, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from complications of ALS. JoAnn Bernadette Lefeld, known for her love of family, faith and spirit of adventure was born November 8, 1940, to the late Joseph H. and Marcella "Sally" (Hemmelgarn) Lefeld in Coldwater, OH, where she spent her formative years. On July 11th, 1959, she married her soul mate, Ronald A.



Catanzaro in Coldwater, OH. She was his "Guardian Angel" for the past 60 plus years of marriage. Together they raised a family of five children in the Dayton area. JoAnn was a homemaker for 20 years before meeting the challenge of re-entering the workforce at University of Dayton, where she enjoyed a long career and was the vehicle for all five children to graduate from college. JoAnn's life was shaped by her faith and she gave her time and devotion freely without any expectation. Confident in herself, she put others first, but spoke her mind. She and her husband were lifelong organizers, volunteers and fundraisers for local benefit and the Precious Blood Missions in Chile and Peru. One cannot overlook



JoAnn's sense of style and fun. For any occasion, she seemed to have the right outfit and accessory to elevate the moment, "I found it on sale", she would add. Her ready smile and contagious laugh were welcome to all, even as you were beaten soundly again at cards or dominoes! She will be invited back into the hearts of those that loved her in the most difficult moments, where her courage and a practical ease helped light the way. She is preceded in death by two brothers, Melvin Lefeld, David Lefeld and a grandson, Andreas Belt. She is survived by her loving husband, Ron Catanzaro; five children, Joyce Catanzaro Peters of Ogden, UT, Lucie (Greg) Steller of Cincinnati, Mary Frances (Mark) Belt of Waynesville, Vincent (Shelley) Catanzaro of Springboro, Anthony Catanzaro and Cassandra Sandkam of Seattle, WA; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers and sisters-in-law, Stanley (Margie) Lefeld of Coldwater, Linda (Don) Lennartz of Ft. Recovery, Gary (Vickie) Lefeld of Coldwater and a sister-in-law, Therese Lefeld of Coldwater. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 am, Wednesday, April 7 at St. Charles Borromeo Church on Ackerman Blvd., Fr. Larry Hemmelgarn, JoAnn's cousin, officiating. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 4:00-8:00 pm at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association, Central and Southern OH Chapter, or



the Dayton Right to Life; envelopes will be available at



the funeral home. Livestream viewable through



www.stcharles-kettering.org.

