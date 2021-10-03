CASTLEFORTE, Rebecca "Becky"



70, of Springboro, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center following a tragic accident at her home. That day the world lost one of its brightest shining souls and the heavens gained an angel.



Becky was born in Springfield, Ohio, on June 16, 1951, the daughter of John and Helen (Toddie) Malloy. She graduated from Catholic Central High School in Springfield, the University of Dayton (BA) and Wright State University (M.Ed.).



While at the University of Dayton, Becky met her best friend and the love of her life, Dan. Becky and Dan shared a fairytale love for over 50 years. They raised two children, built successful careers, shared a passion for cooking and food, traveled the world and cherished every second together. They were the couple that always put the other person first no matter the circumstance. As the perfect mother to Caroline and



Michael and mother-in-law to Jackie, Becky taught us the importance of kindness, humility, generosity, love and compassion in all that we do. She taught with endless encouraging words and led by example. She constantly showed that kindness is the only way and to face every challenge in life with strength and positivity.



Becky loved traveling with Caroline and Dan (a gift she will forever cherish), watching Michael play competitive golf, and her time with friends. Later in life, Becky was blessed with three grandkids that she adored more than anything, Charlie, Will and Jack. She treasured her times with the three boys at "Grandma C's house," Saturday morning FaceTime's while they ate "Grandma C's Waffles" and showing off every picture and video of the boys to her closest friends. While her years as a grandmother to them seem short now, the impact she had on them was profound.



Becky was a highly dedicated elementary school teacher who spent her career working in the Centerville City School District, retiring after 38 years of service. She took great pride in Centerville Schools and remembered every student she had ever taught, often telling cute stories about them years later. Over the years, she remained in touch with many of her former students, writing them letters, attending their graduations and celebrating each of their successes. She also deeply enjoyed mentoring new teachers. Following retirement, Becky continued to remain as active as ever volunteering at the Franklin Food Pantry, staying involved in Centerville Schools as a volunteer, and going back to University of Dayton to take courses for seniors to continue to expand her mind. She was an avid reader, enthusiastically cheered on the Pittsburgh Steelers and loved documenting life by taking plenty of photos and videos!



Without a doubt, Becky's two greatest passions were family and friends. Her kindness led to scores of friends from all facets of life. She had a heart of gold and always made sure that those around her knew they were valued and appreciated, whether she had known you for 5 minutes or her entire life. She was unwaveringly committed and loyal to every friend and the first to be by their side when needed. Her closest friends were equally loyal and were there for every peak and valley of life. Once again, they rushed to her side on Wednesday following the accident and she felt the love and support in her final hours. Becky was endlessly grateful for each and every one of her friends and the impact they had on her life.



Dan, Caroline, Michael, Jackie and the grandkids loved her with all of their hearts and will miss her forever but her never ending light will continue to shine brightly through each of them. One of Becky's famous lines was "one more hug" and we know she would want each member of her family and friends to give "one more hug" to a loved one in her memory.



She was preceded in death by her parents John and Helen (Toddie) Malloy. She is survived by her loving husband,



Daniel, two children, Caroline and Michael, daughter-in-law, Jackie, and three grandchildren, Charlie, Will and Jack. Becky also leaves her brother, Tim Malloy and sister, Susie Stratton.



Visitation will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St., Springboro. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, October 8, 2021, 11:00 am, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 9579 Yankee Rd., Springboro.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Franklin Food Pantry in memory of Becky.



Franklin Area Community Services, Inc., 345 South Main St., Franklin, OH 45005, http://www.facswarren.org/about-us.html.

