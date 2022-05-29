CASTLE, Vicki E.



Vicki E. Castle, 78, of Urbana, passed away May 2, 2022, in her home. She was born October 15, 1943, in Springfield, Ohio, and was a graduate of Springfield High School class of 1962. Vicki had retired from Wright-Patterson AFB, where she worked as a civilian employee for 38 years. She then worked at US Bank for 11 years. She enjoyed many hobbies and especially loved spending time with her daughter and grandchildren. Survivors include her daughter, Lynn A. Arantz; two grandchildren, Alisha K. (DJ) Craycraft-Stelly and William H. "Billy" Cline, II; great-grandchildren, James M. Fout, Jaela Stelly, and Jayce Stelly; great-great-grandson, James M. Fout, Jr.; stepsister, Marilyn Slater; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert McCullough; father, Paul McCullough; mother, Eloise Chatfield; stepfather, William Kermit Chatfield; and stepsiblings, Steve Chatfield and Patricia Franklin. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, June 3 at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Darrell L. "DeeDee" Craycraft officiating. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com