CASKEY, Robert Joseph



Robert Joseph Caskey, age 81 of Kettering, born December 30, 1940, in Lima, Ohio, the son of the late Harold and Bettye Caskey, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022. Bob retired after 40 years of exemplary service at Xerox. He loved playing his steel guitar, gardening and sharing his time and talents with his friends and family. Above all, Bob loved his family. Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia; children, Tina (Kurt) Titgemeyer, Terri Caskey, Laurie (Matthew) McCoy, Robert P. Caskey and Annette (Christopher) Earnhardt; grandchildren, Jennifer (James Chappelear) Wolodkiewicz, Nicholas (Caroline) Wolodkiewicz, Johnathan Wolodkiewicz, Blake McCoy, Brandon McCoy, Mackinley Earnhardt and Chloe Earnhardt; great-grandchildren, Wesley Wolodkiewicz and Edmund Wolodkiewicz. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 10:30 am at Ascension Catholic Church.

