CASKEY, Bruce "Ed"



Age 75, of Cape Coral, FL, passed away from complications of melanoma on April 10.



He was born in West Liberty, KY, to Bruce and Fairie (Taulbee) Caskey. He lived many years in Dayton, OH, graduating from Fairmont East High School in 1965. He then served bravely in both the U.S. Navy 1965-1969 on the U.S.S. Ticonderoga in Vietnam and then as a Dayton Police Officer from 1970-1990.



Ed is survived by his wife Betty, daughters Erin (Jarvi) Wen and Rosa (Scott) Bailey, granddaughter Abby Bailey, sisters Tammy Caskey and Joyce (Glen) Bartlett, and loads of friends who adored him.



He was a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, Hawaiian shirts, and Moon Pies. (And, yes, we all knew about your secret stash of Esther Price candy, dad!)



