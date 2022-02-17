CASHIN, Teresa Ann



Teresa Ann Cashin, 72, of Springfield, passed away February 12, 2022, in Springfield



Regional Medical Center. She was born January 23, 1950,



in Springfield, the daughter



of William and Dorothy (Edgewood) Records. Teresa



enjoyed gardening, yard work, crafts, helping Goodwill but her most favorite thing to do was spending time with her great-grandchildren. She had been employed as a dispatcher for the Clark County Sheriff's Office for 26 years. Survivors include her loving husband; Charles W. Tripp, two children;



Aaron Cashin and Jennifer Jenkins, three grandchildren;



Logan Jenkins, Bailey Jenkins and Olivia Jenkins, two great-grandchildren; Brayden Jenkins and Amira Jenkins, several nieces and nephews and special friends Cheri Wilson, Trudie Frisby and Deborah Husted. She was preceded in death by a still born son; James Cashin, her son-in-law; Michael Jenkins and siblings; Margaret Woodring, Mary Stafford and Gilbert



Whitaker. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00PM until 5:00M, Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at



