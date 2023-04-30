Cash, Joseph L. "Joe"



Age 81 of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents L.E. and Stella Cash, his son Joe, brothers Danny and John Wayne, sister Sara, and son-in-law Tim. He is survived by Rita, his wife of 60 years; children Chris (Lisa), Steve and Jackie; grandchildren Ryan, Natalie, Shane, Kellie Jo, Cole T., Reagan, Amanda (Dillon), Jonah and Shaun (Jillian), Deacan; brothers Tony (Marilyn), David (Jayne) and Bill; sister Rose; and many in-laws, nephews, and nieces. Joe was born and raised in Fancy Farm, KY and proud of his roots. He spent most of his sales career with Roberds and retired in 1999. He enjoyed spending time in Florida with family and friends, working on his golf game, and going on long walks making new friends along the way. He always looked forward to his trips to Las Vegas and Atlantic City. Joe had a great sense of humor and loved watching UK Basketball and the Cleveland Browns. A memorial visitation will be held Friday, May 5, 2023, starting at 5 pm followed by a memorial service at 7 pm at the Tobias Funeral Home  Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton  Xenia Rd. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.tobias-fh.com.

