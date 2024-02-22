Casey, Elizabeth M. "Betty"



CASEY, Elizabeth M. "Betty" (Haer), 96, of Vandalia, born October 25, 1927 in Dayton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 18, 2024.



She was the owner of Haer's Party Houses, the last remaining charter member of Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, and the last remaining graduate of Northridge High School ('45). She dedicated her life to helping others through her generous support and contributions to numerous charities and organizations  most notably to her church, the community of Northridge, the Montgomery County Board of Developmentally Disabled, and the Rosary Altar Society.



The eldest daughter of Frank and Clara Haer, Betty is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Melvin L. Casey, son, Ronald L. Casey, granddaughter, Andrea Metro, sisters, Joann Elam & Patricia Sargent, and brothers, Harold, Don & Frank Haer, Jr. She is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law, Linda & Don Zimmer, Karen & Lou Metro, Kathy & Mike Barger, Cheryl & Pat Matlock, and Barbara Casey; sons & daughter-in-law, David & Andrea Casey, & Kevin Casey; daughter-in-law Mary Casey, 18 grandchildren, Jennifer (Brian) Harrold, Erin (Evan) Davenport, Daniel (Samantha) Casey, Kelly (Rob) Hensing, Dr. Ryan Zimmer, Christopher (Cindy) Metro, Allison (Ben) Barnett, Nicholas (Jackie) Metro, Christina & Andrew Casey, Alex (Melissa) Barger, Lindsay, Jillian & Elizabeth Barger, Matthew (Andrea) Matlock, Kyle (Holly) Matlock, Connor (Chelsea) Matlock, and Jonathan Casey; 24 great-grandchildren, Luke, Olivia & Logan Harrold, Haley Casey, Lyle & Wren Davenport, Finn & Theo Casey, Trey, Chase & Drew Hensing, Ashley & Lexi Zimmer, Jacob & Kaitlyn Metro, Brody & Malia Barnett, Gianni Metro, Ivy Barger, Annie Matlock, Owen & Nolan Matlock, Mason & Mia Matlock, and many other relatives.



Her family would like to thank her dear friends, Mary Beth & Nanette, along with those who extended their friendship, love, and support throughout her life. They would also like to express their deepest gratitude to the caring staff at Miami Valley Hospital Main West 4 (MW4) for the care they gave to Betty during her time there.



Mass of Christian Burial 10:00AM Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, 4134 Cedar Ridge Road with Father Benoit Mukamba celebrant. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-8PM Friday, February 23, 2024, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. If desired, contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation at t2t.org/donate in Betty's memory.



