CARWILE, James L.



Age 69 of Gainsboro, TN, formerly of Dayton, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Carwile and numerous other relatives. Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Tobias Funeral Home – Far Hills Chapel. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Miami Valley Memory Gardens Mausoleum #3. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

