CARVER, Vicki Lee, Age 71 passed away on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at Kettering Medical Center in Kettering, Ohio. Vicki was born in Middletown, Ohio on October 27, 1953. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Bonnie King. Vicki attended Miami University and was employed by the Butler County Human Services before becoming a homemaker. She enjoyed growing plants, researching her family's genealogy, and caring for her pets.She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.



She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Kent Carver; son, Joseph Carver; two sisters, Carol King, JoAnn (Ron) Tubbs; brother-in-law, Ed Carver; and sister-in-law, Karen (Roger) Back. Private interment will be at Rose Hill Burial Park.



Friends and family are all welcome to a celebration of Vicki's life on April 13, 2025 from 1-3 PM at The Event Center of Middletown, 3907 Central Ave., Middletown, OH. Vicki requested that any memorial contributions go to PAWS (pawsadoptioncenter.org) or the American Heart Association (heart.org).



