CARTUYVELLES, David

Beloved husband of Nancy M. Cartuyvelles (nee Case) of 63 years devoted father of Michael (Lori), Brett (Lisa) Cartuyvelles and the late Gregory Cartuyvelles. Cherished grandpa of Christina (Justin) Riehle, Michele (Chris) Snow, Kelli Anne, Daniel and Grace Cartuyvelles. Loving great-grandpa of Jonathan, Jaxon and Natalie Riehle and Kaelyn Snow. Residence Lebanon, Ohio, formerly of Norwood. Passed away Friday, July 15, 2022. Age 83. Mass of Christian Burial at the Emmanuel Catholic Church, 149 Franklin St., Dayton, OH 45402, on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 9AM. Friends may call at the Naegele Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home, 3900 Montgomery Rd., Norwood, OH 45212 on Friday, July 22, from 5-7PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Elizabeth New Life Center, Roger Bacon High School, Norwood Firefighters Association or St. Vincent dePaul. Condolences at



