CARTER, Ruth

CARTER, (Juanita) Ruth



(Juanita) Ruth Carter, age 97, of Waynesville, passed away Monday, April 19th, 2021, at Bethany Lutheran Village.



Ruth was born November 22, 1923, in Blackwater, Virginia, to Roberta (Stewart) and Ramon Victor Childress. She lived her early years in Kingsport, TN, before making her home in Ohio.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Carter in 1993, and more recently by sons, Terry and Garry. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Barbara Emrick (Donald), son Merrill, and daughter-in-law, Gynger Carter, grandchildren, Lindsey, Lauren, Amy, Matthew, Amber, Ryan, and



Bradley, great-grandchildren, Hava, Titus, Carter, Ethan, Emily,



Nicholas, Ashley, Elana, and Maliyah.



Ruth enjoyed church, and was a loyal member of Fairview Primitive Baptist Church for decades. As a dedicated homemaker, she loved cooking, baking, sewing, crocheting,



quilting, and food canning, and often gifted apple butter and jam to family and friends. She had a large garden and grew her own vegetables and grapes, which she used to make grape juice and grape jelly.



You are invited to Ruth's life celebration services beginning with a visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Sunday, April 25th, at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, (92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook, OH 45305). Her Life Celebration Service will be on Monday, April 26th, at 11:00 am at Fairview Primitive Baptist Church (2353 Ferry Rd., Bellbrook, OH 45305) with burial to follow.



In place of flowers, the family requests donations to Fairview Primitive Baptist Church. You are welcome to send a



condolence, plant a tree and share a story about Ruth at



www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on her name.

