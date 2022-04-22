springfield-news-sun logo
X

Carter, Paul

ajc.com

Obituaries
4 hours ago



IN LOVING MEMORY

PAUL CARTER

Who passed away 13 years ago April 22, 2009.


I still see him in the early dawn with that big smile on his face. With rod and reel and tackle box heading for his special place. Or gathering his guns and that old dog down the road they'd go. The joy he got from those short trips were more than we will ever know. He's come home now as the sun sets West with that same big smile on his face. He's landed the big one, the very best and Heaven is now his special place. Sadly missed by your wife Dorothy and all your family and friends.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Michniak, William
2
WESTFALL, Walter
3
LIPKER, Jackie
4
ROBINSON, Earl
5
MOSER, Maureen
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top