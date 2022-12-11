springfield-news-sun logo
CARTER, Mary

CARTER, Mary C.

Age 96, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Visitation 10am-12 noon, Monday, December 12, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue. Family will receive friends 11 am- 12 noon. Funeral service at 12 noon. (Mask Required). Interment Miami Valley Gardens Cemetery.

