CARTER, Mary H.
Age 71, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memory sons, Johnnie Jr. (Kolicia) Carter, Creighton
Carter, JaMichael Carter;
sisters, JoAnn (Charles) McConnell, Vickie Pinson
(Howard Lee); 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; a host of relatives and friends. Walk-through visitation 11 am-1 pm Thursday, August 12, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service. (Mask Required). Interment, Jeffersonview Cemetery.
