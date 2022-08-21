CARTER, Lywanda

springfield-news-sun logo
Age 55,of Dayton, OH, departed this life on Thursday, August 11, 2022. She was born September 13, 1966, to Melba Carter and the late Charles Burgan, Sr. She was preceded in death by; (4) brothers, Marlon Carter, Richard Burgan, Charles Burgan, and Donnie Grant, Sr. Lywanda is survived by; (3) sons, Patrick Tanner, Jr., Diante Tanner, Sr., and Aundrey Carter; (2) grandsons, Jayven Noble-Tanner and Diante Tanner, Jr.; (1) granddaughter, Scarlett Tanner; mother, Melba Carter; stepfather, Lewis Carter; (4) brothers, Julius (Angela) Carter, Daryl (Taneka) Carter, Jeffrey Burgan, and Shaun Burgan; a host of other family and friends. Funeral Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at


