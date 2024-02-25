Carter, Laura Maureen



Carter, Laura Maureen, died unexpectedly on February 22, 2024, at the age of 47. The family is deeply saddened by her sudden death. She was born on January 25, 1977, in Columbus, Ohio to Charles Moore and the late Lynda (Berbach) Moore. She is survived by her husband Andy, son AJ, father Charlie Moore, sister Jeni (John) Schoen, brother Andrew Moore, father-in-law and mother-in-law Denny and Linda Carter, brother-in-law Ed Carter, brother-in-law Ben (Brenda) Carter, nieces Lucy, Maggie and Elizabeth Schoen, nephew Jack Schoen, and nieces Lyndsey, Annie, Maggie, Carley and Sarah Carter, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She entered heaven into the loving arms of her mother Lynda and her niece Caroline.



Laura was proud to be a 1995 graduate of Archbishop Alter High School in Kettering and a 1999 graduate of the University of Dayton. She was a devout member of St. Albert the Great parish, where she served as a lector and Eucharistic minister.



In 2012, Laura was blessed with the birth of her son, AJ. Being a mother meant the world to Laura, and it brought her so much pride and happiness. She loved taking walks with AJ and teaching him lessons he will cherish forever. Taking long Sunday drives with Andy and AJ and cooking a nice Sunday meal for the three of them were some of Laura's favorite things to do. AJ is so incredibly lucky to have had Laura as his Mommy.



A passionate and talented artist, Laura dedicated 13 years to teaching children the joy of art at Smith Middle School in Vandalia, Ohio from 1999-2012. In 2013, she courageously took her passion to a new level by opening her own paint and sip studio, Raise Your Brush, in Centerville, Ohio, with Andy. Raise Your Brush received many accolades over the years, including Dayton Business Journal's Rookie Business of the year in 2015, along with numerous Best of Dayton magazine awards. Also in 2015, Laura was nominated for WiBN's Top 25 Women to Watch. The family takes comfort knowing that Laura's legacy will live on in the many homes of those who painted their masterpieces through Raise Your Brush.



In addition to being an incredible artist, entrepreneur, business owner, and teacher, Laura was also the most selfless mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She was one of the kindest people you could ever meet. She was passionate about life, an incredible artist who could make any idea come to life through paint strokes on a canvas. She loved a home improvement project and had an eye for making anything old feel new again. She loved cooking and doing crafts. And she loved to have a good time.



From going out on the boat at Indian Lake to family vacations, UD basketball games, and even just parties in their garage, every moment with Laura was full of fun, jokes, and laughter. Laura was an optimist, and even in the darkest of times, she found a way to find a glimpse of joy and light.



Above all else, Laura was a calming, compassionate, and loving person. She was a rock in the lives of those around her. A voice of reason in times of pain and struggle. Her radiant smile and infectious laugh could make anyone around her feel a sense of warmth. She was a constant advocate for following dreams and doing whatever it takes to make them a reality. The world will not be the same without Laura's infectious love, laugh, and smile. We will continue to honor her legacy by enjoying all the little things in life, cracking open a beer, cheering for the Flyers, and always being down for a good time.



Visitation will take place on Thursday, February 29 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd, Kettering, OH 45440 from 4:00-8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 1 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Parish, 3033 Far Hills Ave, Kettering, OH 45429 at 12:00 PM.



