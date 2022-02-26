CARTER, Jane

CARTER (Huey), Jane Ann



Sept. 12, 1932 - Feb. 23, 2022



On February 23, 2022, Jane Carter died in New Lexington, Ohio, following a brief illness. She was 89 years old.



Jane is survived by her daughter, Deborah Tomlin; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Larry) Ezell, William (April) Shirk and Nancy (Mark) Lewis; great-grandchildren, Kristine Dickason, Joshua Lewis and Mackenzie Shirk; great-great-grandchildren, Kelsie and Nic; sister, Betty Brittingham and numerous nephews and nieces. She is



preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Helen Huey;



husband, Sampson Carter, Jr.; daughter, Dianne Shirk; son,



Donald Carter; as well as five brothers and six sisters.



Jane was born on September 12, 1932, in Springfield, Ohio. She attended Catawba High School and Clark State Community College. She retired from Community Hospital. In retirement, she volunteered at Community Hospital and worked at The Heart House. She was a member of Trinity Missionary Church. She was in the Clark County CB Club, going by the CB handle of Frisbee's Honey. She loved to camp and traveled to many CB related events. She was a member of the Moose Lodge and a Coach for the Women of the Moose Ritual



Competition Team. She will be remembered as a special



caregiver, taking care of many family members and friends in times of need. Her family fondly remembers her great cooking and her passion for organizing family gatherings.



A memorial service for Jane is scheduled for Sunday, February 27, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR



MEMORIAL HOME with visitation beginning at 1:00PM. A private family graveside burial ceremony will be held at Fletcher Chapel Cemetery. As she was an avid dog lover, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to an animal charity of choice. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



