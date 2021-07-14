CARSON, Amanda P.



Amanda P. Carson, age 77 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away



Friday, July 9, 2021. She was born October 19, 1943, in Bellbrook, Ohio, to the late Thomas and Ethel Ross. In addition to her parents, Amanda was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; daughters, Lisa Flynt and Kimberly Carson; and siblings, Polly Denn, George Ross and Mark Ross. Amanda will be missed by her loving children, Tammy Carson, John (Nicole) Carson, Ray (Rory) Carson; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, David (Velda) Ross, Francis



"Penny" Preston and Mary Elofsky; and many nieces and nephews. Amanda was born and raised in Bellbrook, Ohio, where she raised her family. She was a great wife and mother as well as an amazing grandmother. Family was everything to Amanda. Her door was always open, and she would give the shirt off her back to anyone in need. Amanda will be



remembered for the love she had for her family and her



spunky personality. Family will receive friends Friday, July 16, 2021, from 12 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Burial Bellbrook Cemetery. To leave a memory of Amanda or a condolence for her family, visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

