CARRON, Rosemary

CORRON, Rosemary A.



Age 79, of Centerville, departed this life on November 19, 2022. She was born August 8, 1943, in Scranton, PA, to the late Michael and Pearl (D'Agostino) Carrera. In addition to her parents, Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Corron, DDS and her brother Nicholas A. Carrera. She is survived by her sons, Chris (Beth) Shumaker, Andy Shumaker; her daughter Nancy (Todd) Templin; step-daughter, Joellen (David) Ray; step-son Jeff Corron, as well as her beloved grandchildren Ryan Shumaker, Sara (Martin) Wright, Matthew and Alex Templin. Rosemary is also survived by her great-granddaughter, Lyla Lynn Wright; step-grandchildren Amanda (Ben) Krichbaum, Amy (John) Sena, Ashlyn Ray, Ryan Corron, Nathan (Sandra) Corron, Marissa (Joel) Thoms, and Bozeman Corron, along with her sisters-in-law Mary Kupper and Betty Beatty, nieces, nephews and all of her dear friends and staff at Bethany Lutheran Village.Rosemary worked for Dayton Newspapers for 10 years as a Counselor and then went on to be the Office Manager for the practice of John J. Corron D.D.S. She was also a member of Ascension Church and was a volunteer at MVH in pastoral care. Rosemary will always be remembered for her kind-hearted nature, her strength and her ability to nurture those around her. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 12:00 pm at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Dr., Kettering, OH 45420. Friends may call at church for 1 hour prior to mass (11:00 am until 12:00 pm). Entombment will follow at Woodland Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to Shriners Hospitals in Rosemary's memory. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for her family.

