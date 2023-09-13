Carroll, Joyce Ann



In Loving Memory....



CARROLL, JOYCE ANN



Age 80 passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Melech Hospice Hospital in Temple Terrace, Florida. She was born in Middletown, Ohio on January 31, 1943.



Raised by her grandparents, Claude and Hilda Bausman. She retired from Krogers in 1995 after many years of joyfully working in the deli and bakery. She loved serving people. In March of 2022, she moved to Florida where she discovered how much she loved the sunshine, lizards and tropical breeze and flowers. She loved dancing, eating out and never met a stranger. Joyce came to know the Lord February 7, 1999.



Joyce was preceded in death by her husband David Carroll, son Rick Carroll, grandson Christopher Lee Carroll. Joyce is survived by daughters, Jeri (Randall) Barrett of Lebanon, OH., Jennifer Ann (Brent) Walker of Clearwater, FL. Sons, Mark (Kimberly) Carroll of Dayton, OH, Lee (Kimberly) Carroll of Liberty Township, OH. Eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.



Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held Thursday September 14 at 10am at Edgewood Baptist Church 1010 W State St, Trenton, OH 45067.



Pastor Keith Risner of Edgewood Baptist Church and Pastor Anthony Wade of Faith Building Church will be officiating. Joyce was a partner of Faith Building Church in Lebanon, Ohio. Graveside Ceremony at 11:30am, Butler County Memorial Park, 4570 Trenton Oxford Rd. Hamilton, OH 45011.



