CARROLL, Janet

CARROLL (Tiefenthaler), Janet



Age 92, of Washington Twp., passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021. Janet was born to the late Eugene and Camilla Tiefenthaler on January 28, 1929, in Milwaukee, WI. She was a long time member of



Incarnation Parish and received both her Bachelor's and



Master's degrees in Speech Therapy from the University of Wisconsin. Janet loved to sing, especially Barbershop music. She was a proud member of Pi Beta Phi sorority and loved her Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers. Janet was a strong, confident woman, a loving wife, nurturing mother, generous grandmother, and loyal friend. Janet gave freely of her time and energy to others throughout her life. She is survived by her loving spouse of 63 years, Bernard N. Carroll, Jr.; children, Michael (Virginia) Carroll, Jean (Jim) Marten, John (Diane)



Carroll; grandchildren, Thomas, Greg, Lissa, Carly, Liam. A



Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be held on June 26, 2021, at 11 AM at the Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Lane, Dayton, OH 45459. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

