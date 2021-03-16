X

CARROLL, David "Bear"

Age 65, of Somerville, Ohio, passed away March 11, 2021, at his residence. Visitation Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 12:00 noon with Pastor Courtney Myrick officiating. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. His

complete obituary may be seen and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

