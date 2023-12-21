Carrier, Paul T.



Paul T. Carrier, 60, Centerville, died Dec 11, 2023.



Born Apr 26, 1963, in Dayton, the son of Luanne (Lynam) Carrier Laux and the late Stanley Carrier. He graduated from Bellbrook HS. He was an electrician for 40 years, operating Carrier Electrical Services. He was a kid at heart, with an outgoing personality. He was generous and willing to help in any situation. Missed by son, Wade Carrier; a grandson, Liam Carrier; his mother: Luanne (Ron) Laux; a sister, Jenny Bowling; a brother, Joe Laux; a nephew, Brian Bowling; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Paul's life will be 3-6 pm Sat, Feb 3, 2024, American Legion Post 598, 5700 Kentshire Dr., Kettering, OH 45440. Ingram Funeral Home in Marysville is honored to serve Paul's family. To read his full obituary visit www.IngramFuneralService.com.



