Carr, Ronald

Ronald Joseph Carr II, "Ron"



Age 68, of Gulf Breeze, Florida, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones, on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. He was born on February 9, 1957, in Dayton, Ohio, to Ronald and Mary Carr.



Ron is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Jane Carr; his mother, Mary Huesman; his sons, Joe (Amy) Carr, Jeremy (Amber) Carr, and Joshua (Kayla) Carr; his stepdaughter, Jill Gaskin; twelve cherished grandchildren; and his siblings, Chris Carr, Jeff Carr, Jim Carr, and Therese Butler. He was preceded in death by his wife of 26 years, Terry Carr, and his father, Ronald Carr.



Born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, Ron graduated from Fairmont West High School and went on to become an electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). After retiring from IBEW, he moved to Gulf Breeze, Florida, where he married Jane in 2007. Together, they enjoyed attending their grandchildren's sports games and spending time at the beach.



A true original, Ron was stubborn in all the best ways and lived life on his own terms until the very end. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of his family and friends.



A memorial service will be held on March 4, 2025, at St. Albert the Great Church. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am, followed by Mass at 12:00 pm, and a graveside service at Calvary Cemetery.



