Carpenter, William Dillard "Bill"



age 95, of Kettering, OH, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2025. The family would like to thank the compassionate staff at Suncrest Hospice for the exceptional care they provided Bill. A visitation will be held from 10:30-12:00pm on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH, with a funeral service to follow at 12:00pm. A livestream will be available via Routsong's YouTube channel. Burial immediately follows at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Full remembrances can be found at www.routsong.com.



