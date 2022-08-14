Carpenter, Rosalie

CARPENTER (Bevenger), Rosalie Suzanne



Age 83, of Gratis, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at The Hospice of Butler and Warren County. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on April 13, 1939, the daughter of the late Paul and Margaret (Barry) Bevenger of Miamisburg. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Dale Carpenter in 2008 and her sister, Sandra Bevenger (Herman) Myers, of Miamisburg. She is survived by her children, Susan Carpenter (Jeff) Chaney, of Daytona, FL, Debbie Carpenter, of Franklin, Rick Carpenter, of Gratis; sister, Linda Bevenger (Ron "Bucky") Brewer, of Camden: a brother, David (Becky) Bevenger, of Miamisburg; 4 grandchildren, Nick (Carmen) Mayabb, of Ocala, FL, Mallory Mayabb (Rob) Wells, of Camden, Nicole Gilley Meier, of Middletown, Lindsey Gilley (Abe) Bledsoe, of Springboro; great-grandchildren, Peyton Meier, Triston Meier, Channing Mayabb, Madison Wells, Rylie Wells, Wyatt Wells, Harper and Hadley Bledsoe. Rosalie grew up in Chautauqua and always said it was the greatest place to grow up - didn't want to vacation because she was afraid she would miss something. She graduated from Carlisle High School, Class of 1957, worked at N.C.R. out of school and was a member of New Jersey Presbyterian Church. She was active in the community involved with the Girl Scouts, Bridge Club, Church, Alumni, volunteering, never missed one of the kids sporting events or horse shows and loved to play golf. Rosalie retired from the Miamisburg Senior Center as the Activity Director. She was a caring daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Anderson Funeral Home - Franklin Chapel, 1357 East Second Street with Reverend Tim Combs officiating. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. After the services family and friends are welcome to gather at Mallory and Rob's house. If desired, contributions in memory of Rosalie may be made to Hospice of Butler and Warren County.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Carpenter family.



