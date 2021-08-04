CARPENTER, Nancy A.



Of Hamilton, passed away unexpectedly, July 29th, 2021. She was born on October 18, 1960, in North Tonawanda, New York. She was preceded in death by her parents LaVern and Marian Abraham, and brother Donald Abraham. She was known for her humor, unwavering kindness, and love for others. She was a devout pet lover and had a strong love for every animal and pet but extra love for her dalmatians. She enjoyed watching the Buffalo Bills, Ohio State football, and Cincinnati Reds all while talking about it with her brother Gary. She was always up for a fun time with good music or shopping for deals. Seeing and meeting the Backstreet Boys on multiple occasions with her daughter Nicki and husband Jan, were some of her favorite memories. She is survived by her husband Jan Carpenter whom she married August 4, 1984, daughter Nicki Carpenter, dalmatians Hope, Shadow, Jax and lab Jed, brothers Gary (Cheryl) Abraham, Robert Abraham, nieces and nephews, Chris Abraham, Matt Abraham, Haley Abraham, Jason (Erin) Isaacs, Janelle Davidson, Brian (Becca) Abraham, Michael Abraham, Donna, Debbie, and Denise Abraham and several other great-nieces, nephews, and close family friends. Visitation will be at Avance Funeral home on August 5th, 2021, for family and friends from 5PM until time of service (7PM) with Pastor Barry Wilson officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ASPCA or other local animal rescue organizations.

