CARPENTER, Helen



Helen Carpenter, age 84, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away, Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Kettering Hospital with loving family by her side. She was born in Grainger County, TN, on February 5, 1937, to the late Maggie (Lamb) and Lester Collins. She loved homemaking and looking after her family. Helen is survived by her children, William "Lester" Carpenter, Janice (Jake) White, Stevie Dale Carpenter, Jeff Carpenter and Charlene (Doug) Karacia; her grandchildren: Beth (Chris), Cyndi, Jacob (Sierra), Steven, Brian, Brook, Morgan, Logan, Jeffery James, Nikki (Kris), Megan and Nathan; her great-grandchildren: Lexie, Abbi, Aiden, James, Abel, Remy, Derrick, Chelsea, Ashlynn, Nate, Vanessa, Gavin, Trista and Avaya; her sisters, Lola Collins, Jeanette Russell, Dorothy (Orban) Neely, Kitty (Blane) Underwood. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service), Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Living Hope Church, 1150 W. Spring Valley Pike, Dayton, OH 45458, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 pm., with Pastor Jon Gibson officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, W. Carrollton. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at



