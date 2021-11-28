CARPENTER, Donna Lee



Donna Lee Carpenter, age 93 of West Carrollton, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021, at ProMedica of Centerville. She was born September 11, 1928, in Wapello, Iowa, the daughter of the late John and Mary Jarvis. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Carpenter; and brother, John Jarvis Jr.. Donna is survived by her daughter, Sherry Barker (Michael O'Shea); grandson, Ryan Barker; brother, Larry Jarvis; as well as numerous other relatives and many friends. Private burial will



take place in Evergreen Cemetery. Please visit



www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.

