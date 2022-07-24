CARPENTER, Charle

CARPENTER, Charles "Mick"



Age 76, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away at home surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. He was born July 15, 1946, in Middletown, Ohio and lived in this area most of his life. He served in the Ohio National Guard and then served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a machine operator at Temple-Inland Corrugated Packaging for 20 years retiring in 2008. He was a driver for the CDA through ADESA Auto Auction for seven years. Mick attended the Franklin United Methodist Church and was a member of the Eagles Aerie 528 and the American Legion Post 218 for over 50 years. Preceding him in death were his parents, Charles Otis and Fay (Swallow) Carpenter; and one daughter, Michelle Martin in 2012. He is survived by his wife of three years, Lisa Quillen Carpenter; one daughter, Angela Carter; three grandchildren, Alyssa Carter, Jeffrey Reedy and Adam South; two brothers, Robert Douglas (Debra) Carpenter and William D. (Sharon) Carpenter; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 26, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Franklin First United Methodist Church, Fifth and Main St., in Franklin. The Middletown Combined Honor Guard will conduct Military Honors at 6:00 p.m., followed by the funeral service with Pastor Laura Saunders, officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

