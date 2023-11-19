Carney, Christopher Joseph



Christopher Joseph Carney, 58. Born to the late Robert A. and Barbara V. Carney, departed on November 8, 2023.



This will not be your ordinary obituary because this was not your ordinary man.



Christopher was a genuine family man. He served his country in the Army and Army National Guard. He adored, provided for and protected his family. He was loved and respected by the hardworking people of Navistar where he worked for 33 years. Chris was the go-to person for any tool you needed. Famously known for saying, "I have a tool for that." He was the guy in the neighborhood to go to for a cold beer, a frozen popsicle or to pump up a bicycle tire. He is remembered as "Chuck" by the boys who played hockey with his son and by all their parents as the loudest cheerer at the rink. He is remembered by many friends and neighbors as the man they could count on for help with a chore or a friendly conversation. It was his joy to show his love for friends and neighbors by doing, as he put it, "whatever it takes" to help. He loved his son's and daughter's friends. His house was where the kids came to hang out. He taught his son how to be a great husband and his daughter to demand a great husband.



Although Chris experienced an amputation of his leg below the right knee, he thrived doing what he loved. Biking with his best friend and brother Mike, golfing with his son, son-in-law and brother and taking walks and hikes with his loyal companion, Chewy. He volunteered as a peer counselor for current and future amputees. Chris was someone who could find friends anywhere, even in a doctor's office. He revered his doctors, surgeons, nurses, wound care specialists and prosthetists, eventually calling them true friends. He continues to give beyond his death as a tissue donor.



His family, wife of 36 years, Kecia (Weaver) Carney, dog Chewy, son Connor Carney (Kaylee and grand dogs Bubba and Ursula), daughter Kacie Carney Anderson (Ethan and grand dog Stanley), granddaughter Norah "Ray Ray" Anderson, sister Dr. Lisa Carney Anderson (Steven, niece Elizabeth, nephew Philip), brother Robert Michael Carney (Theresa, niece Meagan) and sister Colleen Carney Dooley (Timothy, niece Rachel Wiler (Eric), nephew David) will remember him with the deepest of love.



Chris did not want a formal funeral service. He asked that his friends gather, raise a glass in his memory and share their stories. Arrangements for such a gathering are in preparation.



