CARNES, Helen

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CARNES (Overman),

Helen Louise

Age 90, passed away on August 22, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m on Friday, August 26, 2022, in the Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, 216 S. Springfield Street, St. Paris, Ohio.

Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, August 26, 2022, from 10:00 am until the time of the service beginning at 12:00 pm in the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.

Funeral Home Information

Atkins-Shively Funeral Home

216 South Springfield Street

Saint Paris, OH

43072

