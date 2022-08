CARMICHAEL, Julie A.



Age 74, of Oakwood, OH, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. Instead of an obituary, the family has decided to share their favorite memories of Julie. Please visit www.routsong.com to read them and share your own. Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Julie's name to Smith Memorial Gardens, 11 Walnut Lane, Oakwood, OH 45419.