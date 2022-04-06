CARMEN, Joanne R.



Joanne R. Carmen, age 87, of Kettering, passed away March 31, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; son-in-law, Don and great-grandson, Jackson. She is survived by her ex-husband and father of her children, Jerry; her children, Jeff, Jeri and Perry; grandchildren, Jessica, Tara, Brooke (Mark), Bethany and Shawn; great-grandchildren, Zane, Zoey, Chase, Alec and Isla; sister, Carol as well as cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 11am on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, OH 45409. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Condolences for Joanne's family may be shared at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

